Target Black Friday 2020 sale: Save $50 on Fitbit Versa 2, $30 on Amazon's Echo Dot and more

See the best deals coming to Target for Thanksgiving week.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

It's finally happening! Target's big Black Friday deal started today, Sunday, Nov. 22. The retailer has detailed its biggest and best deals in an online version of its newspaper circular, and you can check out the interactive version on its website.

Which are our favorite deals? Well, we're noting that Target is matching all of the Amazon device sales (but they're also available at Amazon and Best Buy), and it's one of several retailers with the Switch Mario Kart bundle. But there are plenty of other solid deals at Target, especially on electronics and fitness trackers. Our favorites are below.

Be sure to check back, as we'll be updating this page with our latest picks from Target's Black Friday sale. Note that prices here were accurate at time of publication, but availability and pricing does fluctuate.

Black Friday 2020 sales and deals

Deals available now

Fitbit Versa 2: $130

You save $50
Launched on September 2019, the Versa 2 has an impressively long battery life, a user-friendly interface and it works on both iOS and Android. Its numerous watch faces gives you lots of options and it's much faster than its predecessor, the original Versa. Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review.

Video games: Buy 2, get 1 free

Deal applies to select games
Target is offering the always-popular buy-two-get-one-free deal on video games, with a large selection of eligible titles including Cyberpunk 2077 (coming Dec. 10), Call of Duty: Cold War, Watch Dogs Legion and many others. 

JBL Portable Waterproof Speaker Flip 5: $70

You save $50
The JBL Portable Waterproof Speaker Flip 5 is currently available for $70. It's not exactly swimming season for most of the US anymore, but a portable speaker still works year-round. The speaker comes in multiple colors and a built-in microphone for speakerphone calls. 

Amazon's new Echo Dot: $70

You save $30
Amazon's 4th-gen smart speaker offers improved sound quality and a fresh new design. (Read CNET's full review here.) You can grab one this holiday season, Black Friday specifically, when it's down from its original $100. The Echo Dot is compatible with Smart Home Hub and Alexa. The speaker will also be available on Amazon and Best Buy.

Fitbit Inspire 2: $70

You save $30
As the followup to the Inspire and Inspire HR fitness trackers, the Inspire 2 features a slim design, monochrome display and a long battery life (up to 10 days). It can also track your sleep and has a heart-rate monitor.

Google Nest Mini: $29

You save $20
Google's smart home speaker, the Nest Mini is as cute as a button and offers a similar experience to its predecessor, the Home Mini. Its sound quality is better, however, and updates include ultrasound sensing, improved far-field voice detection and a fuller bass sound. Read our Google Nest Mini review.

Target Deals Starting Nov. 22

Expired and Out of Stock deals

Bose SoundLink Color Wireless Bluetooth Speaker II: $80 (Update: Sold out)

You save: $50
If you're in the market for a wireless Bluetooth speaker this holiday season, you should grab the Bose Soundlink. The speaker touts an 8-hour battery life with compact size without compromising on sound. It's also water-resistant and has speakerphone capabilities. You can read CNET's full review here.

Apple Watch SE: $230 to $260 (Update: Expired)

Save $49 vs. Apple Store
Walk into an Apple Store, and you'll pay $279 to $309 for an Apple Watch SE, the company's 2020 midrange model. But Target (and some other retailers) has slashed $49 off that price (along with that of the Series 6).

