Target Black Friday 2020 sale: Save $50 off Apple Watch SE now, and see the best deals coming Sunday

On paper, Target's big Black Friday deals start Sunday, Nov. 22. The retailer has detailed its biggest and best deals in an online version of its newspaper circular, and you can check out the interactive version on its website.
Which are our favorite deals? Well, we're noting that Target is matching all of the Amazon device sales (but they're also available at Amazon and Best Buy), and it's one of several retailers with the Switch Mario Kart bundle. But there are plenty of other solid deals at Target, including some available now. Our favorites are below.
Be sure to check back, as we'll be updating this page with our latest picks from Target's Black Friday sale. Note that prices here were accurate at time of publication, but availability and pricing does fluctuate.
Deals available now
Walk into an Apple Store, and you'll page $279 to $309 for an Apple Watch SE, the company's 2020 midrange model. But Target (and some other retailers) has slashed $49 off that price (along with that of the Series 6).
Target is offering the always-popular buy-two-get-one-free deal on video games, with a large selection of eligible titles including Cyberpunk 2077 (coming Dec. 10), Call of Duty: Cold War, Watch Dogs Legion and many others.
If you're in the market for a wireless Bluetooth speaker this holiday season, you can grab the Bose Soundlink before tomorrow. The speaker touts an 8-hour battery life with compact size without compromising on sound. It's also water resistant and has speakerphone capabilities. You can read CNET's full review here.
The JBL Portable Waterproof Speaker Flip 5 is available for $70 until tomorrow. It's not exactly swimming season for most of the US anymore, but a portable speaker still works year-round. The speaker comes in multiple colors and a built-in microphone for speakerphone calls.
Target deals starting Nov. 22
Amazon's 4th-gen smart speaker offers improved sound quality and a fresh new design. (Read CNET's full review here.) You can grab one this holiday season, Black Friday specifically, when it's down from its original $100. The Echo Dot is compatible with Smart Home Hub and Alexa. The speaker will also be available on Amazon and Best Buy.
As the followup to the Inspire and Inspire HR fitness trackers, the Inspire 2 features a slim design, monochrome display and a long battery life (up to 10 days). It can also track your sleep and has a heart-rate monitor.
Google's smart home speaker, the Nest Mini is as cute as a button and offers a similar experience to its predecessor, the Home Mini. Its sound quality is better, however, and updates include ultrasound sensing, improved far-field voice detection and a fuller bass sound. Read our Google Nest Mini review.
Launched on September 2019, the Versa 2 has an impressively long battery life, a user-friendly interface and it works on both iOS and Android. Its numerous watch faces gives you lots of options and it's much faster than its predecessor, the original Versa. Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review.
