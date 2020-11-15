Target Black Friday 2020 ad scans: Save on Apple Watch, AirPod Pros, Speakers and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Don't worry Target has you covered for their Black Friday sale well before the official start day thanks to their circular. Sales circulars are essential to effectively snagging the best Black Friday deals -- even now, when most people have left behind print newspapers, retailers are publishing newspaper-style circular ads online. These circulars are easy to find on major retailers' websites and are always chock full of amazing deals.

, and this one is amazing. A massive 45 pages long, it includes deals on everything from electronics to vacuums to household items to video games. Most of these deals started today, Nov 15th, so it's time to get a start on your holiday shopping.

Target

Target's online ad is easily browsable. Just click a page and it'll zoom in on the products and prices you want to see. That said, 45 pages is a lot to take in, so we've pulled together some of the best deals below. These deals run should run through Nov. 21, but could sell out before then.

Be sure to check back, as we'll be updating this page with our latest picks from Target's Black Friday sale.

Target Regularly $430, the Apple Watch Series 6 is $380 during this Black Friday event, the first time this device has ever gone on sale. It's one of the newest Apple watches and features GPS tracking and more.

Target Do your earbuds need an upgrade? Check out the AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation and customizable fit. These regularly retail at $160 so you save $50 during this Target event that starts on Nov 15th.

JBL Regularly $130, the JBL Tune 750BTNC Bluetooth over-ear headphones are marked down to $100 from Nov. 15 - 21. They feature active noise cancelling and include 15 hours of battery life, hands-free voice control and enhanced bass response.

Target Target is offering the always-popular buy-two-get-one-free deal on video games, with a large selection of eligible titles including Cyberpunk 2077 (coming Dec. 10), Call of Duty: Cold War, Watchdogs Legion and many others.

Target You save a whopping $90 during the Target Black Friday event starting Nov 15th for these amazing high performance wireless headphones. Note that this discount only applies to the yellow and moss colors, with the red discounted to $200. With 9 hours of listening time and powerful sound, these are the perfect ultimate stocking stuffer.

Target This Smart TV offers you the capability to stream practically anything from your living room. It regularly retails at $380 you save an incredible $110 on this bad boy starting Nov 15th. At 55" it is the perfect television for your living room or bedroom.

Jetson It's the holiday season, so hoverboards are back in style. You can save $30 on the Jetson Impack hoverboard, which features LED illuminated wheels, lights that sync to your music (which plays through the integrated Bluetooth speaker) and a range of 12 miles.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.