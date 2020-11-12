Target Black Friday 2020 ad scans: $130 AirPods, buy two, get one video games and more

Sales circulars are the roadmap to Black Friday -- so much so that here in 2020, long after print newspapers are relevant for most Americans, retailers are still publishing newspaper-style circular ads online. , and this one is a doozy. A massive 45 pages long, it includes deals on everything from electronics to vacuums to household items to video games.

Target

The good news is that Target's online ad is easily browsable. Just click a page and it'll zoom in on the products and prices you want to see. Even so, it's a lot to take in, so we've pulled together some of the best deals below. These deals aren't scheduled to begin until Nov. 15 and should run through Nov. 21 -- but as we've seen time and again this season, Target may take any of these deals live sooner than advertised.

Be sure to check back, as we'll be updating this page with the latest top picks from Target's Black Friday sale.

Apple's AirPods with wired charging case got as low as $99 at the start of Black Friday sales, but if you missed that, it's now $30 off. This deal is slated for Nov. 15 but it's already marked down to the sale price.

JBL Regularly $130, the JBL Tune 750BTNC Bluetooth over-ear headphones are marked down to $100 from Nov. 15 - 21. They feature active noise cancelling and include 15 hours of battery life, hands-free voice control and enhanced bass response.

Target Target is offering the always-popular buy-two-get-one-free deal on video games, with a large selection of eligible titles including Cyberpunk 2077, Call of Duty: Cold War, Watchdogs Legion and many others.

Jetson It's the holiday season, so hoverboards are back in style. You can save $30 on the Jetson Impack hoverboard, which features LED illuminated wheels, lights that sync to your music (which plays through the integrated Bluetooth speaker) and a range of 12 miles.

