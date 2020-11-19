Target Black Friday 2020: $50 off Apple Watch Series 6 now, Fitbit and Nest Mini deals start soon

Deal Savings Price









Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Sales circulars have long been key to snagging the best Black Friday deals -- and even now, when most people have left behind print newspapers, major retailers are publishing newspaper-style circular ads online. Target is one of many retail giants to make a circular available, and it's a doozy. A massive 45 pages long, it includes discounts on everything from electronics to video games to vacuums to household items. Most of these deals started Sunday, but they're still ongoing, and we expect more deals to be added soon.

Target's online ad is easily browsable. Just click a page and it'll zoom in on the products and prices you want to see. That said, 45 pages is a lot to take in, so we've pulled together some of the best deals below. These deals should run through Nov. 21, but could sell out before then.

Be sure to check back, as we'll be updating this page with our latest picks from Target's Black Friday sale.

Deals available now

Target Regularly $430, the Apple Watch Series 6 is $380 during this Black Friday event, the first time this device has ever gone on sale. It's one of the newest Apple watches and features GPS tracking and more.

Target Target is offering the always-popular buy-two-get-one-free deal on video games, with a large selection of eligible titles including Cyberpunk 2077 (coming Dec. 10), Call of Duty: Cold War, Watch Dogs Legion and many others.

Target deals starting Nov. 22

Screenshot by Sareena Dayaram/CNET As the followup to the Inspire and Inspire HR fitness trackers, the Inspire 2 features a slim design, monochrome display and a long battery life (up to 10 days). It can also track your sleep and has a heart-rate monitor.

