Black Friday is fast approaching, and we've now had a chance to sneak a peek at early Black Friday deals from Amazon, Dell, Costco, Sam's Club and Walmart. It was only a matter of time before Target released its Black Friday ad, and now we've got that in hand as well. In the run-up to the big day, Target has been dribbling out the occasional awesome deal, like great prices on a Nikon D3500 kit and an iPad Pro. We'll keep an eye on those and other deals as the days progress.

Otherwise, you can preview the deals coming later this month -- including a few we've highlighted below.

Target deals available right now

Because retailers like to start sprinkling some Black Friday fairy dust a few weeks early, you can get a few solid deals well ahead of Thanksgiving. It's an ever-changing tapestry of sales that we try to update often, but here's the best of what you can get at Target right now.

Samsung CNET hasn't reviewed this 65-inch model, the UN65RU7100FXZA, but it's a solid performer that puts 65 inches of screen estate in your living room for well under a thousand dollars. It has all the essentials -- Ultra HD 4K video, HDR and Samsung's PurColor processor, which we've seen do a superb job at putting rich color on the screen in other models. There's a saying in the tech business that "shipping is the best feature," and right now, this Samsung is one of just a few current TV deals at Target that's actually in stock and ready for pickup. But if you don't mind waiting, we'd also suggest you take a look at the TCL 65-inch Roku 4K HDR TV as well, which costs $450. That's $200 off the usual price.

Nikon Though CNET hasn't done a stand-alone review of the Nikon D3500, it's no secret that this is one of the best DSLR bodies for beginners that money can buy. And this bundle is awesome -- you get the camera and a pair of lenses for about $100 less than we can find anywhere else. The 18-55mm lens is a good wide angle-to-normal zoom and the 70-300mm gives you solid telephoto reach. The bundle also includes a bag, battery, charger and other accessories. Note that this bundle will drop to $400 when Target's real Black Friday sale starts during Thanksgiving week.

Apple What are you missing out on by not getting a 2019 iPad Pro? Not a lot -- in fact, if you don't mind using the first-generation Apple Pencil, you can get a superb iPad at a very steep discount. You can see exactly how this iPad is different than the newer 2018 and 2019 models in our detailed comparison. But take my word for it: this 2017 model is the better deal. Read our review of the 2017 iPad Pro 10.5-inch.

Target deals coming later this month

These are a few of the best deals we've spotted in Target's Black Friday ad. Be sure to check the ad yourself to determine exactly which days these items will be available, and whether they'll be available online or just in-store.

Yes! The previous-generation iPad 9.7 hung around at this price for a good chunk of 2019 -- until the newer 10.2 model came along at $329. Although the 128GB model has routinely been on sale for $299, this is the first dip we've seen yet for the 32GB version. That's not a ton of storage, but for many users it's enough. Read our iPad 10.2 review.

Just want to say, I called it: I advised against buying the newly discounted Apple Watch Series 3 for $200 because I expected exactly this kind of Black Friday deal. At this price, there's no reason to buy any other smartwatch, at least if you're an iPhone owner. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.

Originally published earlier this month. Regularly updated to remove expired deals and add new ones.

