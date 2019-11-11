Target

We've already sneaked a peek at early Black Friday deals from Amazon, Dell, Costco, Sam's Club and Walmart, so it was only a matter of time before Target released its Black Friday ad. The retailer's preview sale is pretty much over, but we found a few deals that still seem to be available -- including great prices on a Nikon D3500 kit and an iPad Pro.

Otherwise, you can preview the deals coming later this month -- including a few we've highlighted below.

Here's the best of what you can get right now:

Expired deals:

The hot stuff coming from Target later this month

These are a few of the best deals we've spotted in Target's Black Friday ad. Be sure to check the ad yourself to determine exactly which days these items will be available, and whether they'll be available online or just in-store.

Yes! The previous-generation iPad 9.7 hung around at this price for a good chunk of 2019 -- until the newer 10.2 model came along at $329. Although the 128GB model has routinely been on sale for $299, this is the first dip we've seen yet for the 32GB version. That's not a ton of storage, but for many users it's enough. Read the iPad 10.2 review.

Just want to say, I called it: I advised against buying the newly discounted Apple Watch Series 3 for $199.99 because I expected exactly this kind of Black Friday deal. At this price, there's no reason to buy any other smartwatch, at least if you're an iPhone owner. Read the Apple Watch Series 3 review.

Amazon proper has already discounted the Echo Show 5 smart speaker to $59.99, and may yet match Target's all-time low once Black Friday gets closer. For now, however, this is the lowest price we know of. Read the Echo Show 5 review.

Published earlier, updated to remove expired deals.

Now playing: Watch this: How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

