Target's Black Friday deals start early, go big

Target has already posted its Black Friday deals online, and there are some head-turners.

Among the dozens of deals published in the online circular, our eyes were immediately drawn to the handful that come with Target gift cards.

Some of the best deals we've spotted so far:

Xbox One S for $190, with a $25 gift card: That brings the net price down to $165 -- the lowest price we've seen anywhere so far, but it's unclear if it includes any bundled games.

Google Home Mini for $29 plus $10 gift card: That's $20 off the list price and a net price of $19.

GoPro Hero5 Black for $350 plus $50 gift card: That's $50 off the list price and a net price of $300.

Some other notable deals that don't come with gift cards:

Otherwise, there are deals on Apple products including the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPad Pro and Apple Watch Series 3. There are promotions for Samsung's Galaxy lineup. And a bunch of 4K TVs from Samsung, LG and others, too.

(Browsing note: most of the tech deals are on the first 14 pages of Target's online circular.)

Target stores will open at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day, and deals will come online "early Thanksgiving morning" according to the company's Black Friday press release.

Target will stay open until midnight on Thanksgiving and reopen on Black Friday at 6 a.m. Some deals will be available before then, however, as part of Target's Preview Sale, which began this week on Monday morning (check out Target's Black Friday press release for all the details). On the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 22, Target will give its REDcard holders, who get an additional 5 percent discount on all orders, early access to some sale items on Target.com.

