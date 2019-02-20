Tapatalk wants to help your Google+ communities live on

Tapatalk

Tapatalk's forum app is offering a new home for soon to be platform-less Google+ communities. The company announced Wednesday that moderators and owners of communities can migrate their data to Tapatalk for free.

Moderators or owners of Google+ communities can fill out a form to request a migration to Tapatalk, the company said in a release Wednesday. Users will see a preview of what their community will look like in Tapatalk Groups. Tapatalk can move all the content after being given moderator access and doesn't need any of your backup files. After the migration, community members can log in to Tapatalk with Google Sign In.

"We believe in the value of online communities and are committed to ensuring members of Google+ communities can continue to engage on the topics they are passionate about," Winter Wong, CEO of Tapatalk, said in the press release. "We're proud to enable this transition and support these communities with end-to-end migration services and a host of new added benefits that are proven to help online forums thrive."

Google announced the decision to shutter its social network Google+ last October after a massive data breach. Google said that between 2015 and March 2018, up to 500,000 users' personal data was exposed. The company planned to sunset the network in August 2019.

Two months later the company moved up the shutdown date to April 2019 after a bug affected more than 50 million users.

