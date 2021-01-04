Tanya Roberts declared alive, shortly after being declared dead

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Yesterday the internet went crazy over "Bean Dad". Today it's currently working through the strange case of Tanya Roberts and whether or not she's dead.

Tanya Roberts is an actress and former "Bond girl" also famous for playing Julie Rogers in the final season of Charlie's Angels. Younger folks might remember her from That '70s Show.

A press release sent out on Sunday by her representative Mike Pingel stated she was dead. But apparently, she is not dead. She is alive.

Roberts had initially collapsed on Christmas Eve after walking her dogs and was immediately taken to hospital and placed on a ventilator. Her boyfriend Lance O'Brien apparently was under the impression she had been declared dead and informed her representative of this.

But later, in an incredible interview with Inside Edition, we can see O'Brien receiving the information that Roberts is, in fact, not dead.

So that's where we're at currently. It's difficult to say precisely how this happened -- representatives for Tanya Roberts did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Her current status, and health, remains unclear.