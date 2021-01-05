Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

Tanya Roberts, a former Bond girl also famous for playing Julie Rogers in the final season of Charlie's Angels, has died at 65. The actress died Monday night at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, her companion Lance O'Brien confirmed to several news outlets.

The news of Roberts' passing follows a strange mix-up on Monday that saw Roberts declared alive after prematurely being declared dead. A press release sent out Sunday by her representative Mike Pingel stated she had died before she actually passed.

Roberts played a geologist threatened by a madman in the 1985 Bond film A View to a Kill, Roger Moore's last outing as 007, and played the title role in the 1984 fantasy adventure film Sheena, about a woman who grew up in the African wild raised by a mystical witch woman. Younger folks might remember Roberts as a glamorous mom from That '70s Show. When Roberts was first reported dead, Topher Grace, one of the stars of that sitcom, remembered Roberts on Twitter as "truly a delightful person to work with."

"I had never acted before and, to be honest, a little nervous around her," Grace wrote. "But she couldn't have been kinder."

I was so sad to hear that Tanya Roberts has passed away. She was a Bond girl, one of Charlie’s Angels, and truly a delightful person to work with. I had never acted before and, to be honest, a little nervous around her. But she couldn’t have been kinder. We’ll miss you Midge. pic.twitter.com/ewqDS3Radb — Topher Grace (@TopherGrace) January 4, 2021

Roberts collapsed on Christmas Eve after walking her dogs and was immediately taken to the hospital and placed on a ventilator. O'Brien apparently was under the impression she had been declared dead and informed her representative of this.

Her publicist did not give the cause of death, but did say it wasn't related to COVID-19.