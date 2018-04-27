Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 is the cheap-and-fast lens Sony needs

Enlarge Image Tamron

There aren't a lot of budget lens options for Sony's full-frame mirrorless models. On one hand, they deserve excellent lenses. But on the other, if you're buying the oldest (but still great) A7 mirrorless model for $800 or even the next-generation A7 II for a few hundred more, you don't necessarily want to spend $1,500 for the next-cheapest option, the Sigma 24-70mm F2.8, over the cheap-but-slow Sony kit model, the 28-70mm f3.5-5.6.

While Tamron doesn't generally lead in quality, it does deliver pretty good value, and the new 28-75mm f2.8 Di III RXD (Model A036) looks like it will be another great option.

It's slated to cost $800 when it ships in May. There's no announced pricing for the UK and no mention of it for Australia, but the price converts to about £580 or AU$1,060.

It has some perks you don't usually see in less-expensive models, including a Fluorine coating on the lens for dust, fingerprint and water resistance. There's also Tamron's BBAR coating on other elements to minimize flare and internal reflection, a moisture-resistant build and Tamron's new RXD (Rapid Extra-silent Drive) focus stepping motor.

It also supports camera-specific features, such as Sony's Fast Hybrid AF and DMF. And you'll be able to update its firmware via the camera.

