Culture

Talking summer blockbusters with Bryan Bishop (Tomorrow Daily 352)

We deep dive into the "Twilight Zone" reboot, the newest Magic Leap info and LED flight attendant uniforms. Also, we welcome Bryan Bishop back to the show to discuss this year's summer movie slate, and why those four upcoming "Avatar" sequels might actually be decent.

Here's our weekly bullet list of topics on today's long episode. Enjoy!

