Talking summer blockbusters with Bryan Bishop (Tomorrow Daily 352)

Here's our weekly bullet list of topics on today's long episode. Enjoy!
- Headline Deep Dive: We discuss how the "Twilight Zone" reboot will have to differentiate itself from shows like "Black Mirror," why you should still be kind of skeptical about Magic Leap's newest video claim, and when you can snag a ticket to see easyJet's LED flight crew uniforms in action.
- Guest: We welcome Bryan Bishop (The Film Vault, The Adam Carolla Show) and chat about this year's summer movie slate. Cautious optimism seems to be the best way forward...
- Segment [Back It or Hack It]: Who is the MI Guitar really for, and why would you want one if you already know how to play the guitar?
- Into It: Ashley is ready for "Game of Thrones" to return this weekend, and Jeff pays his respects to Prince.
