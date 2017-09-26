Chris Monroe/CNET

LG wants you to talk to your appliances. Starting Tuesday, you'll be able to use the Google Assistant to command 87 different Wi-Fi connected LG appliances -- including washers, dryers, refrigerators and even vacuums. To mark the occasion, LG's also giving away a free Google Home smart speaker if you buy a Wi-Fi enabled LG appliance from participating retailers between October 8 and 25.

Give a voice command to the Google Home, or any phone with the Google Assistant built-in, and you'll be able to check on the status of your washer, turn off your oven, change the temperature of your air conditioner, change the settings of your fridge and more.

LG's smart suite of appliances already worked with Amazon's assistant Alexa, and smart appliances from other companies such as Whirlpool and GE have also added functionality for both Alexa and the Google Assistant. LG's bringing voice controls to a wider variety of appliances than its competitors for now, and hopefully, the available voice commands will be intuitive and offer enough options to be useful.

You can control your smart LG appliances with the Google Assistant now. You'll need to link your Google account with your LG SmartThinQ account to get started. If you don't have a smart LG appliance, you might want to wait until October 8 to purchase a new one so you can get a $130 (£130, AU$199) Google Home for free along with your purchase. Head to LG's site to see if a retailer near you is participating in the promo.