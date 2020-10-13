CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Prime Day deals iPhone 12 Prime Day Apple deals iPhone 12 preorder Best Buy Prime Day deals Prime Day laptop deals Prime Day Walmart deals Stimulus package negotiations
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Take up to $120 off this standing desk and office chair at Office Depot

For a limited time, save up to 60% during the Depot Discount Days sale.

Deal
Savings
Price

If you missed the boat during summer sales on office desks, it's not too late. A pneumatic standing desk is one of the various items on sale right now in Office Depot's Discount Sale. Chairs and laptops are available as well.

While there are some great benefits to owning a standing desk, you should check out our guide of things to consider before getting one

See more Office Depot coupon codes: CNET coupons

Realspace Magellan pneumatic height-adjustable standing desk

Get up to 60% off

Featuring steel standing legs, a scratch-resistant 60" surface and pneumatic lift control, this stand-up desk can easily move between 30" to 43" in height for maximum comfort while you work. This week only, you can save up to 60% on selected items at the Depot Discount Days sale, no code needed. The sale ends Oct 15.

$280 at Office Depot

Lorell ergonomic mesh/fabric mid-back chair

Get 25% off your next order with code 55394226
Office Depot

With easy 1-touch height adjustment, tilting feature and armrest adjust, this ergonomic chair lets you get comfortable in style. Right now you can save 25% on your cart of $200 or more when you apply code 55394226 at checkout. Alternatively, use code 62795991 to save 20% on orders under $200. Exclude sales, tech, appliances and printing items but will work on a large selection of furniture and office supplies.

$210 at Office Depot

Get up to $130 off laptops

Store pickup available
Office Depot

Shop the laptop sale at Office Depot and get up to $130 off. Like this workhorse Dell Inspiron with a 15.6" screen, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512 GB solid state drive for only $750.

Or this Lenovo, with a 15.6" screen, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM and 256 GB solid state drive for only $480.

See at Office Depot

Introducing CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a plethora of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head on over to our coupon page, type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals we have available for the week.