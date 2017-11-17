CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

MoviePass

A few months back, I wrote fairly gushingly about MoviePass, the credit card that lets you visit nearly any movie theater as often as once per day -- for $9.95 per month.

To put that another way, pay roughly the price of one movie ticket and you could potentially see a movie every single day for 30 days.

That was already a sweet deal, but it just got even sweeter: For a limited time, you can get MoviePass for $6.95 monthly when you prepay for a full year. There's a $6.55 processing fee on top of that, which brings your grand total to $89.95. (Already a subscriber? You can switch your monthly plan to the annual one!)

You're limited to two MoviePasses per household, and once the year is up, you'll be reverted back to the $9.95 a month plan.

Now you can afford popcorn!

MoviePass

The math here is pretty simple. The average movie ticket price is currently around $9. So if you go to the theater just once per month, you're already ahead by about $2. If you go once per week, now you're ahead about $30. Stretch that out over 12 months and, well, it's a pretty substantial savings.

It works like this: MoviePass sends you a special Mastercard debit card. Each time you want to use it, you must activate it via the MoviePass app. You can do so only when you're within 100 feet of a given theater.

But, then, you just buy a ticket with the card. Easy-peasy. Or, at least, it should be.

My experiences with MoviePass

I signed up back in August, and I've managed to use MoviePass three times since. The second and third times, it worked like a charm. The first time: not so much.

I activated the card as instructed and received confirmation that it had indeed been activated. But when I went to pay for my ticket, it was declined. The cashier tried twice more; same result. Because there was a growing line of people behind me, I quickly handed over my regular credit card and paid out of pocket.

MoviePass says that when something like this happens, you're supposed to contact customer service via the app. But I didn't know that at the time, and I certainly wasn't going to hold up the line further while I tried to get help. I could have stepped out of line and then tried, but then the show might have sold out, or left me sitting in the front row (blech).

The next day, I did use the app to contact support, and at the same time filed a ticket via their online support page. I never received a reply to either one. I tried the app again a few times in the following weeks; never got a response.

So, in a nutshell: MoviePass' customer service stinks. I know the company experienced massive growth in the weeks following its initial $9.95 a month offering, but a support ticket sitting idle for nearly six weeks? That's inexcusable.

There are other considerations as well, like the lack of a family-plan option. At our preferred local theater, all theaters are now choose-your-seat. So what if I buy my one ticket and choose my seat, then my family goes to buy their tickets -- but in the interim, someone else grabbed the seats next to mine? Could happen!

My advice: peruse the FAQ support pages, which answer pretty much every question you might have.

Deal or no deal?

Make no mistake, I love the idea of MoviePass. And the execution is actually pretty good, poor customer service notwithstanding.

Here's the thing: I thought this would get me to the theater more often, but I've had a hard time finding any movies I actually want to see. Granted, September and October always have weak offerings, but if there's nothing good playing, even a cheap deal like this isn't that great.

That said, I'm a total movie snob. If you love going to the theater and typically do so at least once per month, MoviePass can save you a bundle.

Your thoughts?

Witeem

Bonus deal: Outlets and USB ports: There are never enough, am I right? This should help: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Yuyuanfeng (via Amazon) has the Witeem Smart Surge Protector for $18.13 when you apply promo code VROIZGMB at checkout.

Noteworthy features: 10 outlets (including two that are wide enough for bulky wall-warts) and four 2.4-amp USB ports. You also get surge overload protection and a UL-approved 6-foot cord. It's even wall-mountable.

So, the reviews: 4.6 stars from over 160 buyers. ReviewMeta says to throw out nearly 100 of those, because they're questionable -- but then you're still left with a 4.6-star average. (Fakespot more or less agrees.) I mention that because I'm still trying to drive home this point: Fake reviews do not necessarily indicate a bad product. And the algorithms used to measure reviews aren't perfect. Grain of salt, always, with everything.

