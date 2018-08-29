Sinemia

In just one year, MoviePass has gone from Most Likely to Save Movie Theaters from Extinction to Least Likely to Survive 2018. To say it's been a rollercoaster ride is to understate rollercoasters.

Never mind that one movie ticket per day for $9.95 per month -- the much-ballyhooed plan that debuted in August, 2017 -- was overkill and unsustainable. The company quickly turned loyal customers into angry ones by altering its pricing structure 11 times in its relatively brief history, most of those in the past 12 months. And don't forget the time it ran out of money and couldn't provide tickets or blocked all movies but a select few.

Assuming you're still willing to trust this company with your money (a questionable decision given that the unlimited plan is dead, even if you prepaid for an annual one), the current deal is three movies per month for $9.95 -- but you're limited to a "rotating select number of films." No thanks.

However, if you still like the idea of a movie ticket subscription service, Sinemia is currently offering three 2D movies per month for $9.99 -- with no restrictions on what you can see or when you can see it.

Here's the deal: That price is based on an annual Classic subscription. If you prefer to go monthly, you can, for the same price -- but you have to pay a $20 "initiation fee." If you amortize that out, it raises your monthly rate to around $11.65. What's the smarter option? I say go monthly, if only because Sinemia could run into the same sustainability problems as MoviePass.

And, make no mistake, $11.65 per month is still a solid deal, assuming you go to the movies at least twice. (Obviously it's even better if you go thrice.)

Sinemia has other plans available as well. For that same $9.99, you can opt for two movies per month without the 2D-only limitation: It would allow you to see 3D, IMAX and other specialty screenings. On the other side, you can pay just $3.99 or $7.99 per month for one or two 2D tickets.

You can also choose family plans for as many as six people, though unfortunately the rates aren't as good: It's $52.99 per month for four people, for example. (Shouldn't it be $40, which would at least match the Classic 3-ticket rate?)

I've been a subscriber myself for the past few months, and for the most part I've found it to be a fine service. As with MoviePass, you receive a credit card that you use to buy your tickets. But this one can be used with any ticketing site, like Atom or Fandango. Consequently, you're able to earn rewards like you normally would, and you're able to purchase tickets in advance and, where available, choose your seats.

The app is a little awkward when it comes to this advance-purchase option, as you have to manually input the date, time, screen format and number of people. The entire process could be more user-friendly.

Even so, although Sinemia has made a number of changes to its plan offerings and prices over the past year or so, they've all been targeted to new customers. As an existing customer, I haven't encountered a single WTF change like with MoviePass. (Here's hoping I didn't just jinx it.)

Bottom line: If you're a frequent moviegoer and have had enough of MoviePass' shenanigans, Sinemia is worth a look.

Bonus deal: I've wanted the Sphero R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid ever since it emotively waddled into my heart last summer. But $180? That's just not the droid deal I'm looking for.

CNET / Ian Knighton

This is: Today only, and while supplies last, Woot has the refurbished Sphero R2-D2 for $39.99, with free shipping for Prime subscribers. (Amazon owns Woot.) Yes, not long ago Best Buy has the Sphero new for the same price -- but it's almost fitting that R2 should be a little banged up, right?

Actually, he should be good as new, and Sphero backs the refurb with a full one-year warranty.

This is way more than just a beeping, booping, head-swiveling R2 unit. It does all that, sure, but also rolls around on treads -- on two legs or three. That's right: It can lean back and sprout its center third leg for moving on rough surfaces like carpets. Oh, and don't forget the emotive waddles.

With a 4.7-star user rating, this adorable little guy is sure to please. It's also sure to get me to spend $40. Because geeks gotta geek!

