Take home an open-box Honeywell smart thermostat for $99

Honeywell

The world of smart thermostats is a lot bigger than just the Nest, and Honeywell has long offered its own take on the genre. With the ability to program it from the large and colorful touch screen or from your smartphone using the iOS and Android app, it's certainly worth considering. And right now you can snag a . That's 54% off the regular price of $219.

There's a catch, of course -- BuyDig is clearing out an inventory of open-box models, which means these thermostats have been handled, possibly installed, and returned. There could be some cosmetic blemishes and are sold "as is." Nonetheless, they're guaranteed to be in working order.

Like the Nest and other smart thermostats, this Honeywell model lets you directly program the temperature or allow it to set the temperature based on your activity. It also learns how long it takes your house to reach temperature, and then starts warming or cooling so your home is the right temperature at the scheduled time. But don't look for Alexa or Google Home compatibility here, so if you want integration with your smart speakers, you'll have to find another smart thermostat, like one of the models in CNET's best smart thermostats of 2020.

Interested in snagging one before they're all gone? You probably have time to read CNET's review of the Honeywell Smart Thermostat first.

