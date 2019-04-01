Take a look at the world's biggest video game collection

Guinness World Records/Screenshot by CNET

Guinness World Records named Antonio Monteiro's video game collection the largest on the planet.

The Richmond, Texas, man spent eight days counting his 20,139 games to get the record, Guinness noted.

And gosh, he sure does have several beautiful walls of games.

Those walls include complete collections for consoles like the Sony's PS2 and PS3, Microsoft's Xbox and Xbox 360, the Nintendo Wii, Sega Dreamcast and several others. The video merits multiple viewings so you can spot some of the treasures, with plenty of chunky collector's editions and more than 100 systems (so you can play every game he owns).

Monteiro started collecting as a kid after his parents gave him a copy of Golden Axe for Sega Genesis, and he cites Super Castlevania IV for Nintendo SNES as his favorite.

"This is far by most beloved game, I think it's a masterpiece," he said.

