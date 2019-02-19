Take a five-hour bubble bath with Big Mouth's Hormone Monstress

Netflix adult animated comedy series Big Mouth is all about awkward teenagers and their experiences struggling with puberty.
In a new video posted by Netflix on Monday, we learn that character Connie the Hormone Monstress thinks the best way to combat those raging teenager hormones is with a weird but soothing bubble bath.
The five-hour video is just that -- stock footage of someone taking a bath while Hormone Monstress pops in from time to time with a few comments about how nice baths are.
Now it's only a matter of time before Big Mouth fans remix this video.
Last year, Netflix released a 21-second clip of Big Mouth's Hormone Monstress (voiced by Maya Rudolph) saying the words "bubble bath."
A music producer named Dizzy Rambunctious loved it so much he re-edited the Big Mouth audio into a viral dance remix that included the show's signature bedspring squeaks.
Imagine what someone could do with five hours of bubble bath sounds and the soothing voice of Hormone Monstress.
