Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit trailer lets kids run amok in Nazi Germany

Only Taika Waititi manages to make a Nazi Germany-set coming-of-age story look like a fantastic romp. The latest trailer for Jojo Rabbit, Waititi's next film before Next Goal Wins and Thor: Love and Thunder, reveals more plot details and actors putting on German accents. See below.

Jojo Rabbit follows 10-year-old Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis), a boy learning the ropes of being a Nazi soldier in a Hitler Youth Camp during World War II. Only he's having doubts, compounded by his mother (Scarlett Johansson) hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) behind a false wall in their home.

Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant and Sam Rockwell show up in the trailer as eccentric Nazi captains while Waititi himself plays an imaginary Adolf Hitler, a voice on Jojo's shoulder trying to keep him on his Nazi training path. The movie's first trailer showed off more of Waititi's goofy take.

On top of everything else, Waititi wrote the screenplay based on Christine Leunens novel Caging Skies.

Jojo Rabbit hops into theaters Oct. 18 in the US, Dec. 26 in Australia and Jan. 3 in the UK.