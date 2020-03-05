Ever wondered about the personal lives of the Oompa-Loompas, the workers in Willy Wonka's chocolate factory? Filmmaker Taika Waititi has the golden ticket to bring their world to life. On Thursday, Netflix announced that Waititi will write, direct and executive produce two original series based on author Roald Dahl's work.

"The first is based on the world and characters of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," a Netflix tweet read. "The second is a wholly original take on the Oompa-Loompas, that builds out their world."

Last month, Waititi won the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay for the black comedy Jojo Rabbit, in which he played Adolf Hitler. He also directed 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, and co-directed 2014's What We Do in the Shadows.

Author Roald Dahl's 1964 novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, has been made into two films. 1971's Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory starred Gene Wilder as Wonka, and 2005's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory starred Johnny Depp in that role. Dahl also wrote a sequel, Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator, which was published in 1972.