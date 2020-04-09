Taika Waititi reveals Thor: Love and Thunder details in live stream with Tessa Thompson and Mark Ruffalo

Taika Waititi, the director of Thor: Ragnarok, revealed a few more details about the upcoming Thor sequel during an Instagram Live Thursday. Waititi was joined by special guest Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in the Thor and Avengers movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The two revealed they're about four or five script drafts into Thor: Love and Thunder.

Screenshot by Claire Reilly/CNET

"We've got a script," Waititi said. "I can't wait to do it, there's so many great things in it ... it's so over the top now. It makes Ragnarok seem like a very run-of-the-mill safe film."

Thompson revealed she hasn't read the latest script, while Waititi brought up the possibility of adding space sharks to the movie. We'll also get more details on Korg's back story and Kronan culture in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Waititi also showed off new design pictures of the character Meek wearing feminine costumes, with a -- fake, we're assuming -- script in the background showing Tony Stark is alive. "Yes, Meek is a girl and Tony I don't know what you're talking about," Waititi said in response to fans' questions about the pictures. On Christian Bale's role in the upcoming movie, Waititi pretended the stream was breaking up when asked about it.

The Instagram Live was intended to be a narrated viewing of Thor Ragnarok, but quickly turned into Thompson and Waititi chatting and answering questions from fans while cooking dinner at their respective homes while under lockdown in the US.

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

On Thor Ragnarok, the pair also gave a few more details: Thompson said she drank peppermint schnapps before a fight scene with Cate Blanchett on the advice of the stunt team to soothe her nerves; and neither of them have watched the movie since the premiere.

The live stream has so far has peaked at around 20,000 viewers as of 5:00 p.m. PT. Waititi also showed off the haircut his children gave him during quarantine last week.

Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo joined the live stream at the one-hour mark, with the two joking that Natalie Portman will be playing She-Hulk as well as Lady Thor. Ruffalo and Waititi detailed a deleted scene from Ragnarok, wherein Hulk was eating a bucket of worms and it was "the hardest scene to film."

Waititi and Ruffalo lastly discussed the coronavirus pandemic, including how they're entertaining and teaching their children and their push to help people in the acting industry who are now out of a job.

When signing off after the two-hour live stream, Waititi said he'll continue working on Love and Thunder and will "hopefully start shooting soon."