Taika Waititi demands Apple 'fix those keyboards' at Oscars

Taika Waititi won the "Best Adapted Screenplay" Academy Award on Sunday for Jojo Rabbit. Talking to press backstage, Waititi raised an important issue that's apparently been holding him back: The quality of Apple's infamous butterfly keyboards.

"Apple needs to fix those keyboards," Waititi answered when a reporter asked him what writers should be asking for from producers. "They are impossible to write on. They've gotten worse. Makes me want to go back to PCs."



The "bounce back" on PCs, Waititi says, "is way better."

Waititi is presumably referring to the shallow butterfly-style keyboards that were introduced into the MacBook Pro line in 2016 (but which first graced the 12-inch MacBook in 2015). The keyboard has been an issue for some Mac users for years, such that it even ended up in court. Twice. Apple's newest laptop, the 16-inch MacBook Pro, reverts to a more conventional keyboard.

"Those Apple keyboards are keyboards are horrendous," Waititi continued, saying the keyboards get worse with every new generation. (He may or may not be aware of the aforementioned 16-inch MacBook Pro.) "The [Writers Guild of America] needs to step in and actually do something."

Jojo Rabbit, though winning the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar, lost out on Best Supporting Actress (Scarlett Johansson), Best Film Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design and Best Picture. Check out the full Oscar results here.