Taco Bell

You can now get early access to a rare Xbox bundle and the new Elite Wireless Controller before anyone else, thanks to Taco Bell. My love of Taco Bell is well-documented (and sometimes well-mocked), but now the fast-food chain wants you to feel the love too with this Xbox giveaway. If this all sounds a bit familiar, you're right, last year the two paired up to givea way limited-edition Xboxes.

Starting Thursday and running through Nov. 23, Taco Bell is giving people who buy a $5 Double Chalupa Box (pictured above) online or in stores a chance to win an Xbox Eclipse Bundle when they follow the instructions on the box (there's also a free way to enter online, here). The bundle includes:

An Xbox One X (and yes, this version also includes the TBell chime on power up).

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, before you can even buy it.



6 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate



This year anyone who orders a Double Chalupa box can be a winner, meaning that chalupa eater will receive a code granting two weeks of Game Pass Ultimate access if redeemed by April 30, 2020. (You can redeem only two of these golden tickets though, so don't just live on chalupas for a month. Unless you already do/want to, whatever, I'm not your mother.) You can check out all the official rules here. Last year's giveaway awarded 5,000 lucky fans with Xbox bundles, but there's no mention this year of how many bundles will be given away.

This is the first chance for you to get your hands on the new Elite Controller, as TBell says winners can receive their shipment of goodies in as little as 48 hours of "completing registration." That means anyone who wins in the next two weeks is likely to get the controller well ahead of its available Nov. 4 release date -- but you can also preorder it now at xbox.com.

Now playing: Watch this: Microsoft's new Xbox Elite controller sports more buttons,...