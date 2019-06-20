The Taco Bell hotel is real and for $169 you can reserve a room

Enlarge Image Taco Bell

It sounds silly, but the thing I'm most excited for is the Taco Bell hotel this summer. (And yes, my friends and family have warned me about the dangers of my TBell love.) While staying at the hotel, exploits, and I'm sure hella 'grammable, activities will include the brand's Freeze Lounge, "dive-in movies" (which I assume means watching classics from the pool), live performances from artists on TBell's Feed the Beat list, a salon offering "taco-inspired nail art" and more unannounced events.

If the brand's pop-up at Comic-Con for the Demolition Man anniversary was any indication, we can expect this hotel to be fully decked out. And if the sheer number of money spent giving away Taco Bell-inspired Xboxes is any indication, I'd say no expense will be spared here.

The best news is that now we know it truly exists! We have pictures, we have an address and we have dates.

Can’t stop thinking about this, and I must find a way to stay here 🌮🛎 pic.twitter.com/xFxR4Ab7Ab — cait petrakovitz 👑 (@misscp) May 17, 2019

When: The hotel opens oh-so briefly, from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12.

Where: Palm Springs, California. The hotel will have 70 rooms you can book with either one or two queen or king beds, some with a pool view. Pricing starts at $169 (about £133, AU$244) for one night.

What to eat: We won't know till July, but I'd assume tacos and burritos, quesadillas and maybe even some nacho fries.

How: You can officially make reservations for the mythical hotel next Thursday, June 27, at 10 a.m. PT.

Why: Because Taco Bell is decking out the hotel, duh?

It's unclear what more reason you could need to bookmark the site and set a million alarms for what will now be referred to only as TBell Day 2019.

