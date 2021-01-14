Taco Bell brings back potatoes, tees up Beyond Meat

Getty

Beyond Meat is coming to Taco Bell. In an effort to bolster its vegetarian options, the fast food chain said it will be partnering with the maker of plant-based protein on a "an innovative new plant-based protein that will be tested in the next year," Taco Bell said in a statement.

And now, an announcement from our CEO. pic.twitter.com/JHHJMrPEJH — Taco Bell (@tacobell) January 14, 2021

As part of the announcement, Taco Bell CEO Mark King also said potatoes will be returning to the menu on March 11. King used the Snapchat filter which turns you into a talking potato. The chain had removed potatoes in order to simplify its menu to focus on its drive-thrus when the pandemic hit.

Taco Bell isn't the first to embrace plant-based protein. Burger King serves the Impossible Whopper from Impossible Foods. In November, McDonald's said it would test its own meatless burger, created in-house.