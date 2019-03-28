iPad Pro sale: Save up to $200 on at Best Buy

These days, it's nearly impossible to find the entry-level 9.7-inch iPad ($250 at Amazon) for more than $250 ($80 off MSRP). And the new 7.9-inch iPad MIni ($300 at Amazon) and 10.5-inch iPad Air ($189 at Amazon) will set you back $400 and $500 respectively for their 64GB starting models. But if you want to step up to the iPad Pro, with it's tiny bezel, Face ID and ultrafast performance, Best Buy has you covered. The retailer has dropped the price on both the 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro ($700 at Amazon) models, saving you between $100 and $200 on Apple's top tablet. Here are the details.
11-inch iPad Pro discounts
The 11-inch iPad Pro comes in four capacities (64GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB) and two colors (silver and space gray). All eight of these combinations are currently discounted at Best Buy. You can save up to $150 on the Wi-Fi only iPad Pro; the Wi-Fi + cellular models are not marked down.
11-inch iPad Pro (64GB, silver): $700 (save $100)
11-inch iPad Pro (64GB, space gray): $700 (save $100)
11-inch iPad Pro (256GB, silver): $825 (save $125)
11-inch iPad Pro (256GB, space gray): $825 (save $125)
11-inch iPad Pro (512GB, silver): $1,000 (save $150)
11-inch iPad Pro (512GB, space gray): $1,000 (save $150)
11-inch iPad Pro (1TB, silver): $1,400 (save $150)
11-inch iPad Pro (1TB, space gray): $1,400 (save $150)
12.9-inch iPad Pro discounts
The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is available in the same four capacities and two finishes as its smaller sibling. You can save up to $200 on the Wi-Fi only 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
12.9-inch iPad Pro (64GB, silver): $875 (save $125)
12.9-inch iPad Pro (64GB, space gray): $875 (save $125)
12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB, silver): $1,000 (save $150)
12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB, space gray): $1,000 (save $150)
12.9-inch iPad Pro (512GB, silver): $1,150 (save $200)
12.9-inch iPad Pro (512GB, space gray): $1,150 (save $200)
12.9-inch iPad Pro (1TB, silver): $1,550 (save $200)
12.9-inch iPad Pro (1TB, space gray): $1,550 (save $200)
