iPad Pro sale: Save up to $200 on at Best Buy

Sarah Tew/CNET

These days, it's nearly impossible to find the entry-level 9.7-inch iPad ( ) for more than $250 ($80 off MSRP). And the new 7.9-inch iPad MIni ( ) and 10.5-inch iPad Air ( ) will set you back $400 and $500 respectively for their 64GB starting models. But if you want to step up to the iPad Pro, with it's tiny bezel, Face ID and ultrafast performance, Best Buy has you covered. The retailer has dropped the price on both the 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro ( ) models, saving you between $100 and $200 on Apple's top tablet. Here are the details.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.

11-inch iPad Pro discounts

The 11-inch iPad Pro comes in four capacities (64GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB) and two colors (silver and space gray). All eight of these combinations are currently discounted at Best Buy. You can save up to $150 on the Wi-Fi only iPad Pro; the Wi-Fi + cellular models are not marked down.

Read more: iPad Pro 2018 review

Read more: iPad Air 2019 vs. iPad Pro 2018 vs. iPad 2018 vs. iPad Pro 2017: How the specs match up

Sarah Tew/CNET

11-inch iPad Pro (64GB, silver): $700 (save $100) Specs: A12X Bionic chip with Apple's Neural Engine, Liquid Retina display, Face ID, 12 megapixel rear camera, Apple Pencil 2 support See at Best Buy

11-inch iPad Pro (64GB, space gray): $700 (save $100) Specs: A12X Bionic chip with Apple's Neural Engine, Liquid Retina display, Face ID, 12 megapixel rear camera, Apple Pencil 2 support See at Best Buy

11-inch iPad Pro (256GB, silver): $825 (save $125) Specs: A12X Bionic chip with Apple's Neural Engine, Liquid Retina display, Face ID, 12 megapixel rear camera, Apple Pencil 2 support See at Best Buy

11-inch iPad Pro (256GB, space gray): $825 (save $125) Specs: A12X Bionic chip with Apple's Neural Engine, Liquid Retina display, Face ID, 12 megapixel rear camera, Apple Pencil 2 support See at Best Buy

11-inch iPad Pro (512GB, silver): $1,000 (save $150) Specs: A12X Bionic chip with Apple's Neural Engine, Liquid Retina display, Face ID, 12 megapixel rear camera, Apple Pencil 2 support See at Best Buy

11-inch iPad Pro (512GB, space gray): $1,000 (save $150) Specs: A12X Bionic chip with Apple's Neural Engine, Liquid Retina display, Face ID, 12 megapixel rear camera, Apple Pencil 2 support See at Best Buy

11-inch iPad Pro (1TB, silver): $1,400 (save $150) Specs: A12X Bionic chip with Apple's Neural Engine, Liquid Retina display, Face ID, 12 megapixel rear camera, Apple Pencil 2 support See at Best Buy

11-inch iPad Pro (1TB, space gray): $1,400 (save $150) Specs: A12X Bionic chip with Apple's Neural Engine, Liquid Retina display, Face ID, 12 megapixel rear camera, Apple Pencil 2 support See at Best Buy

12.9-inch iPad Pro discounts

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is available in the same four capacities and two finishes as its smaller sibling. You can save up to $200 on the Wi-Fi only 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Sarah Tew/CNET

12.9-inch iPad Pro (64GB, silver): $875 (save $125) Specs: A12X Bionic chip with Apple's Neural Engine, Liquid Retina display, Face ID, 12 megapixel rear camera, Apple Pencil 2 support See at Best Buy

12.9-inch iPad Pro (64GB, space gray): $875 (save $125) Specs: A12X Bionic chip with Apple's Neural Engine, Liquid Retina display, Face ID, 12 megapixel rear camera, Apple Pencil 2 support See at Best Buy

12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB, silver): $1,000 (save $150) Specs: A12X Bionic chip with Apple's Neural Engine, Liquid Retina display, Face ID, 12 megapixel rear camera, Apple Pencil 2 support See at Best Buy

12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB, space gray): $1,000 (save $150) Specs: A12X Bionic chip with Apple's Neural Engine, Liquid Retina display, Face ID, 12 megapixel rear camera, Apple Pencil 2 support See at Best Buy

12.9-inch iPad Pro (512GB, silver): $1,150 (save $200) Specs: A12X Bionic chip with Apple's Neural Engine, Liquid Retina display, Face ID, 12 megapixel rear camera, Apple Pencil 2 support See at Best Buy

12.9-inch iPad Pro (512GB, space gray): $1,150 (save $200) Specs: A12X Bionic chip with Apple's Neural Engine, Liquid Retina display, Face ID, 12 megapixel rear camera, Apple Pencil 2 support See at Best Buy

12.9-inch iPad Pro (1TB, silver): $1,550 (save $200) Specs: A12X Bionic chip with Apple's Neural Engine, Liquid Retina display, Face ID, 12 megapixel rear camera, Apple Pencil 2 support See at Best Buy

12.9-inch iPad Pro (1TB, space gray): $1,550 (save $200) Specs: A12X Bionic chip with Apple's Neural Engine, Liquid Retina display, Face ID, 12 megapixel rear camera, Apple Pencil 2 support See at Best Buy