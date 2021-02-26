Ta-Nehisi Coates tapped to write Superman script for DC Films and Warner Bros.

Getty Images

Ta-Nehisi Coates is taking his talents deeper into the world of comic books. The best-selling nonfiction writer and novelist has agreed to write a Superman film for DC Films and Warner Bros., according to Shadow and Act and other reports.

Coates has already written several comic books in the Captain America and Black Panther series and received "special thanks" credits in three Marvel films: Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The Superman project appears likely to become his first film writing credit. J.J. Abrams' production company, Bad Robot, is also reportedly attached to the project.

"To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor," Coates told Shadow and Act in a statement. "I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America's most iconic mythic hero." Coates' talent agency didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Coates is also known for nonfiction works such as Between the World and Me, as well as a deep-dive into the history of demands for reparations for formerly enslaved people in the US, and the need to revisit the idea in the present.

"Ta-Nehisi Coates's 'Between the World and Me' opened a window and changed the way many of us see the world," Warner Bros. Chairman Toby Emmerich told Shadow and Act. "We're confident that his take on Superman will give fans a new and exciting way to see the Man of Steel."