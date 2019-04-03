T-Mobile's streaming service will feature MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon

Viacom video from networks like Comedy Central, BET, MTV, Nickelodeon will be coming to T-Mobile's forthcoming streaming TV service.
"We are thrilled to join forces with T-Mobile on a new entertainment service that represents an important evolution in how audiences consume our content," said Viacom President and CEO Bob Bakish in a release Wednesday.
The deal will include both live and on-demand video.
T-Mobile's service was supposed to launch in 2018 but was reportedly delayed. The release Wednesday said the Viacom channels would play a "key role" in T-Mobile's service coming to consumers "later this year."
