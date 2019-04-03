CNET también está disponible en español.

T-Mobile's streaming service will feature MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon

The wireless carrier struck a content deal with Viacom.

T-Mobile and Viacom are partnering.

Viacom video from networks like Comedy Central, BET, MTV, Nickelodeon will be coming to T-Mobile's forthcoming streaming TV service. 

"We are thrilled to join forces with T-Mobile on a new entertainment service that represents an important evolution in how audiences consume our content," said Viacom President and CEO Bob Bakish in a release Wednesday. 

The deal will include both live and on-demand video.

T-Mobile's service was supposed to launch in 2018 but was reportedly delayed. The release Wednesday said the Viacom channels would play a "key role" in T-Mobile's service coming to consumers "later this year."

