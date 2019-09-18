T-Mobile's Sprint merger now opposed by 18 attorneys general

Angela Lang/CNET

Another state has joined the opposition to T-Mobile and Sprint merging. Pennsylvania has jumped aboard the lawsuit blocking the wireless carriers' deal, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Wednesday. The "multistate coalition" against the merger is gaining strength, she said, with the latest addition meaning the lawsuit now represents "every region in the nation."

"Pennsylvania's addition to our lawsuit adds to the states' momentum against this megamerger that continues to be bad for consumers, bad for workers and bad for innovation," James said.

The state of New York is leading the charge to oppose T-Mobile's merger with Sprint. The lawsuit now includes New York, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, Wisconsin, Oregon, the District of Columbia and Pennsylvania.

The US Justice Department approved T-Mobile's $26.5 billion bid to merge with Sprint in July after the deal was OK'd by the Federal Communications Commission in May. T-Mobile said previously that it wouldn't proceed with closing the deal until it settles the concerns of the state attorneys general.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Wednesday all people in his state "deserve access to affordable, reliable wireless service."

"The merger between T-Mobile and Sprint would severely undermine competition in the telecommunications sector, which would hurt Pennsylvanian consumers by driving up prices, limiting coverage, and diminishing quality," Shapiro added.

The Department of Justice is reportedly in talks with the states to gain their support.

T-Mobile didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Sprint declined to comment.