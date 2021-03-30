T-Mobile's free MLB.TV offer is now available ahead of 2021 Opening Day

Angela Lang/CNET

T-Mobile is once again offering free baseball streaming to those on its network. Just in time for Major League Baseball's Opening Day on Thursday, the carrier is allowing T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro customers the ability to get the MLB.TV streaming service for free through its T-Mobile Tuesdays app.

The subscription, which allows for streaming all out-of-market and non-nationally televised regular season baseball games, normally runs $130 for the season. To get the offer you need to open the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on an iOS or Android device, log in with a T-Mobile phone number, tap the MLB.TV offer, and then click "save" and redeem.

Read more: MLB 2021: How to watch the Dodgers, Mets, Yankees and more baseball without cable

From there you will log into or create an MLB.com account that will link to the free MLB.TV offer and allow you to watch baseball on the MLB app on phones, tablets, computers, game consoles and smart TVs.

T-Mobile has offered the MLB promotion for years. Last year, alongside a pandemic-shortened baseball season, it also included a free one-year subscription to sports publication The Athletic.

Those interested in the free MLB.TV offer will need to sign up for the perk before it expires at 1:59 a.m. PT (4:59 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, April 6.