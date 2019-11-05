T-Mobile's first 'New T-Mobile' un-carrier event is this Thursday

ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP/Getty Images

T-Mobile may still be working to close its $26.5 billion merger with Sprint but that hasn't stopped the company from working to build hype around the new company. In a new tweet Monday night CEO John Legere posted a "save the date"-style message about an upcoming event and telling his followers to stay tuned for Thursday, Nov. 7.

The company is calling the event "New T-Mobile Un-Carrier 1.0."

The company has been using the "New T-Mobile" name to refer to its combined company with Sprint. T-Mobile has also been calling itself the "un-carrier" for years, hosting "un-carrier" events to unveil big initiatives and changes to its wireless service.

Past events have introduced the bundling of Netflix, the ability to use your phone internationally, the inclusion of taxes and fees into the price of service, the abolishment of two-year contracts and the return of unlimited data.

Legere first teased the forthcoming event during the company's earnings call last week, though with the Sprint deal now not expected to close until "early 2020" it is unclear what T-Mobile has planned for Thursday. In addition to the pending merger, the company is planning to turn on its wider low-band 5G network that will cover 200 million people before the end of the year.

T-Mobile declined to comment.