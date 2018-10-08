T-Mobile's enhanced LTE network gets its first tablet

Alcatel

As T-Mobile's 600 MHz spectrum LTE network continues to grow, we're finally seeing devices made to take advantage of its enhanced coverage.

The 8-inch 3T 8 from Alcatel will be the network's first to access the 600 MHz spectrum, which delivers better indoor coverage across a large geographic stretch. Powered by a 4080mAh battery, Alcatel claims up to 7 hours of constant video streaming on high-speed LTE or 8.5 over Wi-Fi.

Running on Android 8.1 Oreo, the tablet has a 1280x800-resolution touch display, 2GB of memory and 16GB of storage with a quad-core 1.5GHz MediaTek MT8765A processor. Included is a new CloserTV app giving users a "one-stop shop for video streaming and live TV on your tablet" as well as a built-in Kids Mode with a parental control panel for setting app access and time limits.

T-Mobile's 600MHz LTE coverage is expected to be switched on in early 2019. The move is part of a broader shifting of spectrum from local TV stations to T-Mobile, which won the rights to the airwaves in last year's federal auction of spectrum. The spectrum "repack," which was completed well ahead of the August 2019 FCC deadline, enhances LTE coverage and capacity with equipment that is also 5G ready.

The Alcatel 3T 8 will be available in T-Mobile stores and online starting Oct. 12 for $6 down and $6 a month for 24 months or $150.