T-Mobile's banking service rolls out across US

T-Mobile is bringing its mobile banking app to the whole US.

The Uncarrier's banking service, which launched as a pilot program last November, has no fees for overdrafts or ATM use.

T-Mobile's customers can also get 4% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on balances of up to $3,000 as long they deposit at least $200 each month. That drops to 1% on every dollar above $3,000.

You can also opt-in to its "Got Your Back" overdraft protection, which lets you overdraw up to $50 without incurring penalties as long as bring the account back to a positive balance within 30 days.

T-Mobile partnered with BankMobile (a division of Customers Bank) to set up the service, which will expand to Puerto Rico later in the year. Accounts come with a Mastercard debit card you use at more than 55,000 Allpoint ATMs around the world.

"Traditional banks aren't mobile-first, and they're definitely not customer-first. As more and more people use their smartphones to manage money, we saw an opportunity to address another customer pain point," said John Legere, T-Mobile's CEO, said in a release.

"You work hard for your money … you should keep it … and with T-Mobile Money, you can!"

T-Mobile previously took a shot at the banking market in 2014, when it rolled out Mobile Money as a way for people without bank accounts to store and get to their money. That service ended in 2016.