T-Mobile won't raise the prices of its unlimited data plans

Getty Images

It appears the golden days for bargain hunters seeking wireless deals are over.

Over the last few weeks, Verizon introduced a higher tier plan for the especially data-hungry user, while Sprint and AT&T both re-launched their data offerings with new, pricier options. Some offer new features like video or hotspot capabilities, but they ultimately still mean you're paying more for your service.

T-Mobile isn't playing that game. "We're not pursuing a monetization path," Chief Financial Officer Braxton Carter said in an interview after the company released its second-quarter results.

The strategy stands in contrast the broader shift by the carriers to break out the unlimited data plans and charge more, a reversal of years of aggressive promotions that included free iPhones, lower rates and other throw-ins. T-Mobile, which led the industry in phone postpaid growth for the 18th consecutive quarter, can afford to keep prices steady.

"The benefits of creating more subscribers outweigh the shorter term benefit of tweaking (average revenue per user)," Braxton said.

Braxton teased the promotions ebbed and flowed, and that he expects to have an aggressive offer once the next iPhone comes out. "Absolutely you can expect a great proposition for our customers relating to the new iPhone," he said.

Chief Operating Officer Mike Sievert hinted as much on the call, noting that it would be aggressive in promotional deals for smartphones that support its newly deployed 600 megahertz spectrum. The next iPhone is expected to support the band, which gives T-Mobile better capacity and coverage across wider areas, although the carrier declined to talk about Apple's future products.

An Apple spokeswoman wasn't immediately available to comment on the possibility of including the 600 mhz band.

As for next year and 5G, Chief Technology Officer Neville Ray said he expects to see a reasonable amount of phones compatible with the next-generation wireless network. But not every phone will have 5G, he warned.