T-Mobile reportedly drops the Galaxy Fold, despite repairs

Samsung's Galaxy Fold may finally be going on sale in September, but it appears that it won't have the same carrier support the original release promised.

When the nearly $2,000 Fold was first announced earlier this year, Samsung said it would be available from AT&T and T-Mobile in the US. According to The Verge, however, it appears the fixed Fold won't be landing at T-Mo, with a spokesperson for the carrier telling the outlet, "T-Mobile will not carry the Galaxy Fold because we already offer customers a wide range of the latest smartphones. Please reach out to Samsung for any further inquiries."

T-Mobile redirected CNET to Samsung when asked if it will offer the phone. A Samsung spokesperson told CNET that it will "be able to share details around availability when we get closer to launch."

When asked about its offering of the Fold, an AT&T spokesperson said that it is "still working with Samsung on the Fold and will share information when it's available."

After a much-hyped unveiling in February, the Fold was initially supposed to ship on April 26. A week before the device went on sale, however, reviewers testing the device experienced problems with the Fold's tablet-sized 7.3-inch plastic foldable display. Several reviewers reported having broken devices after removing a protective layer that originally appeared to be a traditional screen protector.

Samsung has since said it has tweaked the Fold's design, including adding additional reinforcements to its structure and extending the protective layer "beyond the bezel, making it apparent that it is an integral part of the display structure and not meant to be removed."