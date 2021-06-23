T-Mobile will sell gin and beer in new promotion touting its 5G network expansion

Sarah Tew/CNET

T-Mobile on Wednesday announced that is ahead of schedule on its plan to cover 300 million people with its 5G low-band network, so it is... adding gin and ginger beer to the list of wares it sells.

The new beverages, dubbed 5Gin and a non-alcoholic 5Ginger Beer, aren't actually being manufactured by T-Mobile. Instead, the company has partnered with two companies near its Bellevue, WA headquarters to create the drinks. The gin is being produced by Heritage Distilling Company while the 5Ginger Beer is made by Jones Soda Co.

T-Mobile

The gin will retail for $30 per bottle while a six-pack of the beer will cost $10. Both and can be purchased online at t-mobile5gin.com starting at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on June 24. The carrier would not disclose how many bottles it is commissioning but says in a press release that "limited quantities are available" and that shipping and taxes are not included in the sales price.

While the drinks can make for a fun promotion, the network expansion is notable. At its analyst day in March, T-Mobile said that it planned to reach the marker of 300 million people covered with its low-band network by the end of 2021, putting Wednesday's news several months ahead of schedule. At the March event the carrier said it covered 287 million people with the network, what it calls "Extended Range 5G."

The company also revealed that its faster midband 5G network, which it calls "Ultra Capacity 5G," now reaches 150 million people with average download speeds of 325 Mbps. This up from the 125 million people and average speeds of 300 Mbps it announced in March.

T-Mobile has said that it plans to cover 200 million people with this network by the end of the year, with average download speeds of 400 Mbps.