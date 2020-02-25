T-Mobile will offer free MLB.TV subscriptions to its users on March 24

MLB.TV

Spring training is here and, in some good news for T-Mobile's baseball fans, right before Opening Day the wireless carrier will be bringing back its free MLB.TV offer.

Responding to tweets on if the company would once again be offering a free subscription to Major League Baseball's streaming service, a number of T-Mobile support reps confirmed on Twitter that it will be giving out free subscriptions on March 24 from the company's T-Mobile Tuesdays app.

Jordan, we are bringing this back and we can't wait! It's coming back on 3/24 so make sure to keep an eye on your T-Mobile Tuesday app so you don't miss out. ^JeromyBingham — T-Mobile Help (@TMobileHelp) February 25, 2020

Normally $122 for the year, MLB.TV offers baseball fans a way to stream every not nationally televised out-of-market regular-season game throughout the season. As with past years, you will need to be a T-Mobile customer and sign up for the promotion from the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on iOS or Android while connected to the T-Mobile cellular network to gain the freebie.

Once you are signed up, however, assuming the promotion follows prior years you should have full access to MLB.TV, including the ability to stream beyond your phone on a streaming platform like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV or Chromecast as well as on a smart TV, game console or tablet.

T-Mobile and MLB did not immediately respond to a CNET request for more details on the 2020 promotion.

Opening Day for the 2020 baseball season is set for March 26.