T-Mobile ware to ease hot-spot searches

Wireless communications company T-Mobile USA said Friday that software to make it easier for subscribers to find and connect to its hot spots is available at its Web site. T-Mobile's Connection Manager software automatically detects and logs subscribers on to one of its 4,200 public Wi-Fi network locations.

The company will also begin offering the free software on CDs in the stores of its retail partners, including Starbucks and Kinko's. Bellevue, Wash-based T-Mobile USA is a subsidiary of European wireless carrier Deutsche Telekom. The company has the largest number of installed hot spots in the United States.