CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Best Buy's early Black Friday FBI warning to hospitals Mystery of Philae Halloween's blue moon Second stimulus check Daylight Saving Time Trick-or-treating during COVID

T-Mobile TVision channels compared vs. Philo, Sling TV, Hulu and YouTube TV

The wireless carrier has a live TV service starting at $10 per month. Here's how its channels and features stack up.

Listen
- 04:01
tmobile-tvision.png

T-Mobile's new TVision service has a bunch of channels you can stream live. We break them all down below.

 T-Mobile

T-Mobile, best known as a company that you pay for phone service, is gunning for your TV now, too. Its revamped TVision service comes out Nov. 1 and offers packages of familiar TV channels that you stream live. It's a direct competitor to not only traditional cable TV but also to a bunch of other similar services like YouTube TVSling TV and Hulu Plus Live TV.

Since it starts at $10 per month, it's actually cheaper than any other such service -- half the price of Philo, the least-expensive multichannel live streamer. But that $10 package, called "TVision Vibe," lacks local channels (think ABC, Fox and NBC) as well as sports and news channels. To get those you need to step up to a more expensive TVision package and pay at least $40 per month. 

So what channels do you get with TVision? Glad you asked.

Top 100 channel comparison

At CNET we maintain a list of the Top 100 channels available across the major streaming services. For this article we've adapted that list to add the two main TVision packages -- the $10 Vibe and the $40 Live -- so you can compare them directly to the competition. Before you dive in, however, our standard caveats apply.

  • The list doesn't have every channel available on all of the services, just the top 100 as determined by CNET editors (namely, me). Sorry, AXS TV, Discovery Life, GSN, Longhorn Network and Universal HD. 
  • To conserve space I didn't include Fubo TV or AT&T TV Now in the chart below, but I did include them in the big Google spreadsheet upon which the chart below is based. 
  • Yes = The channel is available on the cheapest pricing tier. That price is listed next to the service's name.
  • No = The channel isn't available at all on that service. 
  • $ = The channel is available for an extra fee, either a la carte or as part of a more expensive package or add-on. 
  • For TVision Live, I used the "$" to denote channels reserved for the step-up $50 and $60 packages.
  • Regional sports networks -- channels devoted to showing regular-season games of particular pro baseball, basketball and hockey teams (once games resume) -- are not listed. (TVision includes a few RSNs starting in its $50 Live Plus package; RSN coverage on the others varies widely). 
  • ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, MyNetworkTV and The CW networks are not available in every city and availability of these local channels varies per service. (Editors' note: CNET is owned by ViacomCBS.)  
  • The chart columns are arranged in order of price, so if you can't see everything you want, try scrolling right.

TVision Top 100 channel comparison

Channel TVision Vibe ($10) Philo ($20) Sling Orange ($30) Sling Blue ($30) TVision Live TV ($40) Hulu with Live TV ($55) YouTube TV ($65)
Total channels: 27 39 26 38 32 60 76
ABC No No No No Yes Yes Yes
CBS No No No No No Yes Yes
Fox No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes
NBC No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes
PBS No No No No No No Yes
CW No No No No No Yes Yes
MyNetworkTV No No No No Yes Yes Yes
Channel TVision Vibe ($10) Philo ($20) Sling Orange ($30) Sling Blue ($30) TVision Live TV ($40) Hulu with Live TV ($55) YouTube TV ($65)
A&E No Yes Yes Yes No Yes No
ACC Network No No $ No $ Yes Yes
AMC Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Yes
Animal Planet Yes Yes No No No Yes Yes
BBC America Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Yes
BBC World News Yes Yes $ $ No No Yes
BET Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Yes
Big Ten Network No No No No $ Yes Yes
Bloomberg TV No No Yes Yes No Yes No
Boomerang No No $ $ $ Yes No
Bravo No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes
Channel TVision Vibe ($10) Philo ($20) Sling Orange ($30) Sling Blue ($30) TVision Live TV ($40) Hulu with Live TV ($55) YouTube TV ($65)
Cartoon Network No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
CBS Sports Network No No No No No Yes Yes
Cheddar No Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes
Cinemax No No No No No $ $
CMT Yes Yes $ $ No No Yes
CNBC No No No $ Yes Yes Yes
CNN No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Comedy Central Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Yes
Cooking Channel No Yes $ $ No $ No
Destination America No Yes $ $ No $ No
Discovery Channel Yes Yes No Yes No Yes Yes
Disney Channel No No Yes No Yes Yes Yes
Disney Junior No No $ No Yes Yes Yes
Disney XD No No $ No Yes Yes Yes
DIY Yes Yes $ $ No $ No
E! No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes
EPIX No No $ $ No No $
ESPN No No Yes No Yes Yes Yes
ESPN 2 No No Yes No Yes Yes Yes
ESPNEWS No No $ No $ Yes Yes
ESPNU No No $ No $ Yes Yes
Channel TVision Vibe ($10) Philo ($20) Sling Orange ($30) Sling Blue ($30) TVision Live TV ($40) Hulu with Live TV ($55) YouTube TV ($65)
Food Network Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes
Fox Business No No No $ Yes Yes Yes
Fox News No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes
Fox Sports 1 No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes
Fox Sports 2 No No No $ Yes Yes Yes
Freeform No No Yes No Yes Yes Yes
FX No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes
FX Movies No No No $ $ Yes Yes
FXX No No No $ Yes Yes Yes
FYI No Yes $ $ No $ No
Golf Channel No No No $ $ Yes Yes
Hallmark Yes Yes $ $ No No No
HBO/HBO Max No No No No No $ $
HGTV Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes
History No Yes Yes Yes No Yes No
HLN No No $ Yes Yes Yes Yes
IFC Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Yes
Investigation Discovery Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes
Lifetime No Yes Yes Yes No Yes No
Lifetime Movie Network No Yes $ $ No $ No
Channel TVision Vibe ($10) Philo ($20) Sling Orange ($30) Sling Blue ($30) TVision Live TV ($40) Hulu with Live TV ($55) YouTube TV ($65)
MLB Network No No $ $ No No Yes
Motor Trend Yes Yes Yes No No Yes Yes
MSNBC No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes
MTV Yes Yes $ $ No No Yes
MTV2 Yes Yes $ $ No No No
National Geographic No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes
Nat Geo Wild No No No $ $ Yes Yes
NBA TV No No $ $ No No Yes
NBC Sports Network No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes
Newsy No No Yes Yes No No Yes
NFL Network No No No Yes $ No Yes
NFL Red Zone No No No $ $ No $
NHL Network No No $ $ No No No
Nickelodeon Yes Yes No No No No Yes
Nick Jr. Yes Yes Yes Yes No No No
Nicktoons No Yes $ $ No No No
OWN Yes Yes No No No No Yes
Oxygen No No No $ Yes Yes Yes
Paramount Network Yes Yes $ $ No No Yes
Channel TVision Vibe ($10) Philo ($20) Sling Orange ($30) Sling Blue ($30) TVision Live TV ($40) Hulu with Live TV ($55) YouTube TV ($65)
Science No Yes $ $ No $ No
SEC Network No No $ No $ Yes Yes
Showtime No No $ $ No $ $
Smithsonian No No No No No Yes Yes
Starz No No $ $ No $ $
Sundance TV Yes Yes $ $ No No Yes
Syfy No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes
Tastemade No Yes $ $ No No Yes
TBS No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
TCM No No $ $ $ Yes Yes
Telemundo No No No No Yes Yes Yes
Tennis Channel No No $ $ No No Yes
TLC Yes Yes No Yes No Yes Yes
TNT No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Travel Channel Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes
TruTV No No $ Yes Yes Yes Yes
TV Land Yes Yes $ $ No No Yes
USA Network No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes
VH1 Yes Yes $ $ No No Yes
Viceland No Yes Yes Yes No Yes No
Weather Channel No No No No No No No
WE tv Yes Yes $ $ No No Yes

Features comparison

If you've ever used a live TV service to stream, you know it's a lot like cable: There's a grid guide you can choose from live channels and you can "record" shows to a cloud DVR, pause live TV and access some on-demand content. We haven't used TVision yet but it largely looks similar on paper. Here's how its features stack up. 

For an explanation of these features (and a lot more) check out Best live TV streaming services for cord cutters in 2020.

T-Mobile TVision features comparison


 TVision Vibe TVision Live Philo Sling TV Hulu Plus Live TV YouTube TV
Base price $10/month for 30 channels Starts at $40/month for 30+ channels $20/month for 60+ channels $30/month for 30+ channels $55/month for 60+ channels $65/month for 85+ channels
ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC channels No ABC, Fox and NBC in select markets (no CBS) No FOX and NBC only in select cities Yes in many markets Yes in many markets
Step-up packages with more channels No $50/month, $60/month No Yes, an extra $5/month each No No
Simultaneous streams per account 2 3 3 1 or 3 2 ($15 option for unlimited) 3
Family member/user profiles No No Yes No Yes Yes
Pause, rewind, fast-forward Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Record shows for later (cloud DVR) Yes ($5 per month) Yes Yes Yes ($5 per month) Yes Yes
Fast-forward through or skip commercials with cloud DVR Yes Yes Yes Yes No (Yes with $10 option) Yes
Video on demand Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Compatible with authentication/TV Everywhere apps No No Yes Yes Yes Yes

What else do I need to know about TVision?

Beyond channels and features, TVision has some similarities and major differences compared to the others. Here's a quick list of top-line stuff to know.

  • This year TVision will only be available to T-Mobile subscribers.
  • Some time next year it will be available to everyone, but it will probably cost more.
  • Historically prices for these services increase at a regular clip anyway.
  • New subscribers to the $40-and-up packages can get a free one-year subscription to Apple TV Plus and can buy an Apple TV 4K for $99, a savings of $80 from its regular $179 price. 
  • Like its streaming competitors (and unlike cable) TVision doesn't require a contract (you can cancel anytime) and doesn't need special equipment to watch on -- just an app.
  • TVision apps are available for many TV and mobile devices at launch but not for Roku streamers or TVs.

For more details, including exact device support and information on the $50 TVision Hub streamer, check out our full TVision writeup. We expect to publish our hands-on impressions soon.

Now playing: Watch this: Live TV streaming services for cord cutters: How to choose...
2:44

Correction, Oct. 29: Chart updated to include the availability of Newsy, Starz and Epix on Philo.