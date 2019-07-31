Angela Lang/CNET

T-Mobile Chief Technology Officer Neville Ray is doubtful of Verizon's 5G network expansion plans, tweeting that he wants to see a coverage map. His comments follow Verizon announcing earlier Wednesday the expansion of its 5G network to Atlanta, Detroit, Indianapolis and Washington, DC, in addition to already being live in Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis-St. Paul and Providence.

5G, also already launched in some parts of the US by T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T, is being tapped by smartphones to provide faster speeds and more capacity.

🤔 On the eve of Verizon earnings, there are some things I’ve been wondering…



What is Verizon’s “secret” 5G plan to expand 5G coverage beyond the limits of mmWave⁉️https://t.co/5Tbgnk8RZD — Neville (@NevilleRay) July 31, 2019

"What is Verizon's 'secret' 5G plan to expand 5G coverage beyond the limits of mmWave?!" Ray tweeted, referring to the millimeter-wave high-band spectrum being used by Verizon for its 5G network.

"Verizon says they will have a 'multi-spectrum strategy.' So they don't have one now... when will they have one? Tomorrow?!" he added in another tweet.

T-Mobile's $26.5 billion merger with Sprint was OK'd this week, giving it access to multiple 5G spectrum bands. Spectrum, or radio airwaves, make the wireless system work -- and by adding spectrum in several bands, capacity and speeds will keep increasing.

🤔 Verizon says they launched 5G in 4 more cities, but they still won’t tell customers where it is🤷‍♂️



WHEN WILL THEY FINALLY PUBLISH A 5G COVERAGE MAP⁉️ https://t.co/KY9ivtN7mY — Neville (@NevilleRay) July 31, 2019

Ray expressed doubts Verizon will be able to deliver gigabit-speed 5G with its current spectrum strategy.

"Verizon says their 5G network will continue to have 'the speeds we're seeing now,'" he also tweeted Wednesday. "Where is this 'secret' spectrum coming from that will deliver Gigabit speeds… AND broad coverage?!"

Verizon is set to announce its quarterly earnings Thursday.