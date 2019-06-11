T-Mobile and Sprint merger reportedly hits opposition from 10 state attorneys general

Josh Miller/CNET

T-Mobile and Sprint have reportedly hit another government roadblock in their quest to merge.

According to Reuters, a group of at least 10 state attorneys general are preparing to file a lawsuit to stop the pending $26 billion deal. The report says that New York's state attorney general is leading the charge, with a press conference slated for this afternoon.

T-Mobile and Sprint did not immediately respond to a CNET request for comment.

Since being announced last year, T-Mobile's push to merge with Sprint has been met with strong government pushback over concerns it would harm competition. In February, nine Senate Democrats signed a letter addressed to Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai urging the agency to block the deal, writing that the merger is "likely to raise prices for consumers, harm workers, stifle competition, exacerbate the digital divide, and undermine innovation."

Several presidential candidates signed off on the letter, including Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and Cory Booker of New Jersey.

House Democrats, led by freshman congresswoman Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, followed suit shortly thereafter by sending a similar letter to Pai and Department of Justice head Makan Delrahim outlining their opposition to the deal, stressing how it would "disproportionately hurt lower-income people and communities of color." That letter was signed by 36 other representatives.

In May Pai and the FCC gave a thumbs up to the deal with the chairman touting the deal's potential improvements for 5G network deployment and increasing coverage in rural America. The DOJ has yet to rule, though the staff of the department has recommended that the agency sue to stop the deal.

T-Mobile and Sprint have a deadline of July 29 to complete their merger.