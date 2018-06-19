CNET

It all comes down to 5G.

T-Mobile and Sprint on Tuesday filed their public interest statement to the Federal Communications Commission as part of their bid to merge. The key message in the statement is that their combination would create a single, more powerful company better able to invest in 5G wireless technology. Both T-Mobile and Sprint published blog posts on the FCC filing.

Building a 5G network is an attractive argument given the hype surrounding the next-generation wireless technology. 5G, which is expected to be much faster, more responsive and power more gadgets, is expected to change our lives. The merger between the nation's No. 3 player (T-Mobile) and No. 4 player (Sprint) would create a company with more resources to invest in the network and a portfolio of spectrum able to power it.

"The stakes are high -- technology leadership for the next decade is at stake," T-Mobile CEO John Legere said in his blog post.

Sprint, meanwhile, said that the deal would improve 4G LTE coverage as well.

The deal is slated to close in the first half of 2019, but still needs regulatory approval.