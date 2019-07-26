T-Mobile & Sprint: Key Stats Before the Merger

T-Mobile and Sprint, the third- and fourth-largest US carriers by customers respectively, got the go-ahead for their $26 billion deal today when the Department of Justice held a press briefing. The merger will create a carrier that has the size and scale to better go toe-to-toe with industry leaders Verizon and AT&T to attract consumers by (in theory) offering better service at lower prices.
The DOJ wasn't alone in scrutinizing the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint. Thirteen state attorneys general, including New York's and California's, filed a lawsuit alleging the merger would raise prices for consumers.
While the Federal Communications Commission gave the deal its approval last month, the DOJ was looking for T-Mobile to sell off additional assets to create a new wireless competitor. In response to the DOJ's concerns, T-Mobile reached a deal with Dish Network. The satellite provider would receive wireless spectrum from T-Mobile and Sprint's prepaid wireless network, Boost Mobile.
To ease antitrust concerns, T-Mobile and Sprint have promised to hold prices steady for three years. They've also pledged to create customer service centers to spur job growth.
Here's a comparison of how T-Mobile and Sprint stack up:
Company
T-Mobile (TMUS)
Sprint (S)
Ranking by total number of customers
No. 3
No. 4
Employees
52,000
30,000
Revenue
$43.3B
$33.6B
Price Per Share (Following announcement 7/26/19)
$82.53
$7.90
Shares Outstanding
854,303,011
4,090,807,600
Market Cap
$70.51B
$32.32B
Total Wireless Customer Count
81.3M
54.5M
Total Wireless Postpaid
45.54M
32.77M
Total Wireless Prepaid
21.2M
8.8M
Coverage Map
Retail Store Numbers
2,200
3,800
5G Coverage
Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York
Current: Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City (Expected: Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, Washington D.C.)
Spectrum for 5G
mmWave
Sub-6GHz (2.5GHz)
Peak 5G download speed
583 Mbps
484 Mbps
5G phones
Galaxy S10 5G
LG V50; Galaxy S10 5G
