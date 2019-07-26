T-Mobile & Sprint: Key Stats Before the Merger

/ Getty Images

T-Mobile and Sprint, the third- and fourth-largest US carriers by customers respectively, got the go-ahead for their $26 billion deal today when the Department of Justice held a press briefing. The merger will create a carrier that has the size and scale to better go toe-to-toe with industry leaders Verizon and AT&T to attract consumers by (in theory) offering better service at lower prices.

The DOJ wasn't alone in scrutinizing the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint. Thirteen state attorneys general, including New York's and California's, filed a lawsuit alleging the merger would raise prices for consumers.

While the Federal Communications Commission gave the deal its approval last month, the DOJ was looking for T-Mobile to sell off additional assets to create a new wireless competitor. In response to the DOJ's concerns, T-Mobile reached a deal with Dish Network. The satellite provider would receive wireless spectrum from T-Mobile and Sprint's prepaid wireless network, Boost Mobile.

To ease antitrust concerns, T-Mobile and Sprint have promised to hold prices steady for three years. They've also pledged to create customer service centers to spur job growth.

Here's a comparison of how T-Mobile and Sprint stack up:

Company T-Mobile (TMUS) Sprint (S) Ranking by total number of customers No. 3 No. 4 Employees 52,000 30,000 Revenue $43.3B $33.6B Price Per Share (Following announcement 7/26/19) $82.53 $7.90 Shares Outstanding 854,303,011 4,090,807,600 Market Cap $70.51B $32.32B Total Wireless Customer Count 81.3M 54.5M Total Wireless Postpaid 45.54M 32.77M Total Wireless Prepaid 21.2M 8.8M Coverage Map https://www.t-mobile.com/coverage/coverage-map https://coverage.sprint.com/IMPACT.jsp? Retail Store Numbers 2,200 3,800 5G Coverage Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York Current: Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City (Expected: Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, Washington D.C.) Spectrum for 5G mmWave Sub-6GHz (2.5GHz) Peak 5G download speed 583 Mbps 484 Mbps 5G phones Galaxy S10 5G LG V50; Galaxy S10 5G