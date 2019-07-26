CNET también está disponible en español.

T-Mobile & Sprint: Key Stats Before the Merger

The DOJ blesses the highly anticipated merger of US's third- and fourth-largest wireless carriers

House Judiciary Committee Holds Hearing On State Of Competition In Wireless Markets

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 12: T-Mobile CEO John Legere (L) and Executive Director of Sprint Marcelo Claure pose for photographs before testifying to the House Judiciary Committee's Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law Subcommittee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill March 12, 2019 in Washington, DC. 

T-Mobile and Sprint, the third- and fourth-largest US carriers by customers respectively, got the go-ahead for their $26 billion deal today when the Department of Justice held a press briefing. The merger will create a carrier that has the size and scale to better go toe-to-toe with industry leaders Verizon and AT&T to attract consumers by (in theory) offering better service at lower prices

The DOJ wasn't alone in scrutinizing the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint. Thirteen state attorneys general, including New York's and California's, filed a lawsuit alleging the merger would raise prices for consumers.  

While the Federal Communications Commission gave the deal its approval last month, the DOJ was looking for T-Mobile to sell off additional assets to create a new wireless competitor. In response to the DOJ's concerns, T-Mobile reached a deal with Dish Network. The satellite provider would receive wireless spectrum from T-Mobile and Sprint's prepaid wireless network, Boost Mobile. 

To ease antitrust concerns, T-Mobile and Sprint have promised to hold prices steady for three years. They've also pledged to create customer service centers to spur job growth. 

Here's a comparison of how T-Mobile and Sprint stack up:

Company

T-Mobile (TMUS)

Sprint (S)

Ranking by total number of customers

No. 3

No. 4

Employees

52,000

30,000

Revenue

$43.3B

$33.6B

Price Per Share (Following announcement 7/26/19)

$82.53

$7.90

Shares Outstanding

854,303,011

4,090,807,600

Market Cap

$70.51B

$32.32B

Total Wireless Customer Count

81.3M

54.5M

Total Wireless Postpaid

45.54M

32.77M

Total Wireless Prepaid

21.2M

8.8M

Coverage Map

https://www.t-mobile.com/coverage/coverage-map

https://coverage.sprint.com/IMPACT.jsp?

Retail Store Numbers

2,200

3,800

5G Coverage

Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York

Current: Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City (Expected: Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, Washington D.C.)

Spectrum for 5G

mmWave

Sub-6GHz (2.5GHz)

Peak 5G download speed

583 Mbps

484 Mbps

5G phones

Galaxy S10 5G

LG V50; Galaxy S10 5G

