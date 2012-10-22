T-Mobile said to launch Galaxy Note 2 'phablet' on October 24

Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

People may be able to get their hands on Samsung's Galaxy Note 2 "phablet" within a couple of days. According to Phandroid, sources say that T-Mobile will launch the much-anticipated device on Wednesday and that Note 2 shipments have already started arriving in stores.

Samsung has planned a launch event on Wednesday, but it has been unclear what exact date users will be able to pick up the device.

Five carriers will get the Galaxy Note 2, including U.S. Cellular, Sprint, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. It is expected to sell for about $299.99. Most of the carriers, including T-Mobile, have not yet released concrete pricing or a release date. So far, only Sprint has confirmed an October 25 launch.

The Note 2 smartphone has a 5.5-inch screen, Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, an 8-megapixel camera, and will be the first U.S. phone to pair a quad-core processor (Samsung's Exynos brand) with 4G LTE. The "phablet" is notable for its immense display, its S Pen stylus, and the productivity and creativity software that goes with it. It is slated to ride T-Mobile's fastest HSPA+ 42 network.

CNET contacted T-Mobile for comment. We'll update the story when we get more information.