T-Mobile rolls out Connecting Heroes program with free service for first responder agencies

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

T-Mobile is joining the likes of AT&T and Verizon with new offers for first responders. On Thursday, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert announced that the carrier announced that it is now offering free service to public and non-profit state and local fire, police and EMS departments.

We’ve just launched something only the⚡️Supercharged⚡️ #Uncarrier can, something that gives BILLION$ back to our nation’s First Responder Agencies. Introducing #ConnectingHeroes! Now, first responders can stay connected with 🆓 service, including #Nationwide5G access! #5GforGood — Mike Sievert (@MikeSievert) May 21, 2020

First revealed last November, T-Mobile's offer was originally revealed as part of a suite of initiatives the carrier was promising to carry out to if its Sprint merger was allowed to go through. With the merger having been completed in April, the carrier is following through.

As part of the deal emergency agencies will get free unlimited talk, text and data service for 10 years, including 5G, which the carrier claims will save departments over $7 billion over the next decade.

Other promises from that November announcement include a lower cost plan, which T-Mobile launched in March with its $15 Connect plan, and providing 10 million households with children free home internet access for five years. It has yet to follow through on the home internet pledge.

Unlike AT&T or Verizon's first responder offers, T-Mobile requires that agencies sign up for the free service as opposed to letting individuals transfer their lines over or claim the discount on their own, though it is making some "special considerations" to allow for those in volunteer organizations to join. Agencies looking to sign up can do so at T-Mobile's Connecting Heroes site.

AT&T's recent offer of three free months of its FirstNet service is for individual doctors and nurses, while Verizon recently expanded its discount for emergency personnel to include nurses and teachers without having to be on a special plan. T-Mobile's offer does not include any new discount for doctors, nurses or teachers.

A discounted iPhone SE or Galaxy S20 for T-Mobile and Sprint subscribers

Angela Lang/CNET

T-Mobile is, however, offering all postpaid T-Mobile and Sprint subscribers regardless of profession a discounted upgrade to an iPhone SE or Galaxy S20 with an "eligible" trade-in. The deal runs from Friday, May 22, through Monday, May 25.

There is no need to add a line or change a plan, with Sievert touting the offer as the carrier's 'thank you" to those who have changed the way they work and live during the pandemic.

The device does need to be in good, working condition and owned fully by you and not being currently paid off on a monthly installment or leasing plan. The discount will be applied through either a one-time credit, virtual MasterCard debit card or can be distributed as monthly bill credits, with sales tax still being due.

Those looking for the 64GB version of Apple's latest phone will be able to get it for free (or up to $400 off a higher storage model) if they trade-in one of the following:

Apple iPhone 11 (only), XR, XS Series, X, 8 Series, 7 Series

Samsung: Galaxy S10 Series, Note 10 Series, Galaxy S9 Series, Note 9

Google: Pixel 4/XL, Pixel 3/XL

OnePlus: 8, 8 Pro, 7T Pro Mclaren, 7T

LG: G8 ThinQ

Older devices will be able to take $200 off, or half the price of the 64GB model. Eligible phones include:

Apple iPhone 6 series, 6s series

Samsung: GS8 Series, Note 8

Google: Pixel 3A/XL

OnePlus: 7 Pro, 7, 6T

LG: V50 ThinQ, V40 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ

Android fans, meanwhile, will be able to save up to $500 on one of Samsung's new Galaxy S20 5G line of phones or the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G. Devices eligible for the $500 discount include:

Apple: iPhone 11, Xs, Xs Max, Xr, X

Samsung: Galaxy S9 series, Note 9, S10 series, Note 10, Note 10 Plus, S105G

Google: Pixel 3, 3XL, 4, 4XL

OnePlus: 7 Pro, 7T, 7T Pro 5G McClaren

LG: V60 ThinQ

The carrier is similarly offering $300 off with trade-in of:

Apple: iPhone 8, 8 Plus, 7, 7 Plus

Samsung: Galaxy S8 series, Note 8, S7 series

Google: Pixel 3A, 3A XL

OnePlus: 6, 6T

LG: G8 ThinQ

And $200 off if you trade-in a: