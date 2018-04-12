CNET también está disponible en español.

T-Mobile rolls out Apple Business Chat

T-Mobile users can complete tasks like changing their plans using the messaging feature.

iPhone users have a new way to reach out to T-Mobile.

T-Mobile users with an iPhone can now use Apple Business Chat, T-Mobile said Thursday.

The messaging feature, which Apple launched in March, lets you do things like schedule appointments or place orders with businesses.

In this case, T-Mobile users can change their rate plans, address, pay a bill, check their balances or even buy a new phone using using Apple Business Chat.

"Just shoot us a message," T-Mobile chief operating officer Mike Sievert said in a blog post.

The service is available starting Thursday.

