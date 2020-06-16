CNET también está disponible en español.

T-Mobile reportedly cuts hundreds of jobs following $26.5B Sprint merger

The layoffs hit Sprint's small business sales unit, a report says.

Angela Lang/CNET

Hundreds of Sprint employees have lost their jobs as the new T-Mobile streamlines its operations, according to a report. The layoffs were announced Tuesday by James Kirby, T-Mobile VP, TechCrunch said citing leaked audio of a call made to employees. It follows T-Mobile's $26.5 billion merger with Sprint, which went through on April 1.

Jobs were reportedly cut across Sprint's small business sales unit, and will wind up on Aug. 13. Employees who were cut have been invited to apply for one of the 200 new roles being created as a result, TechCrunch said.

T-Mobile didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

