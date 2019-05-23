T-Mobile rebrands One plans to Magenta, offers new discounts to lure switchers

T-Mobile

T-Mobile's prospects for its potential merger with Sprint may be changing on the day, but that hasn't stopped the nation's third-largest carrier from continuing to go after rivals.

The latest move: matching the discounts offered by AT&T, Verizon and Sprint.

The carrier won't be matching the plans of other carriers. In if you have, for example, a 15% corporate discount for your AT&T plan T-Mobile will honor it for its service if you switch. The process needs to be done in a T-Mobile store and applies to corporate, affiliate, military and senior discounts.

The company says that it will match discounts "dollar for dollar" in $5 increments up to $15 for one line and up to $30 total for two lines or more.

"Before the Un-carrier, people were locked into annual service contracts and financing plans, and we changed all that," T-Mobile CEO John Legere said in a statement. "Now, we're freeing millions more. Lose your carrier, keep your discount!"

T-Mobile

The new discount offer goes into effect on June 2. In addition to going after rivals, T-Mobile is also giving its plans a slight makeover, rebranding its T-Mobile One and One Plus into Magenta and Magenta Plus.

T-Mobile isn't changing the pricing for either plan, but it has made two tweaks that are worth highlighting.

First, those with the Magenta plan will get 3GB of 4G LTE hotspot data per line, a nice boost given that T-Mobile One did not offer any high-speed hotspot (unlimited mobile hotspot data remains on the plan, though as it was on T-Mobile One it is capped at slower 3G speeds).

The second move effects Netflix. T-Mobile will still offer Netflix but it is passing along some of Netflix's fees to users following the streaming giant's rate hike earlier this year.

Those who stay on T-Mobile One will have to pay $2 per month starting in July to continue to receive Netflix's "Standard" plan, with T-Mobile covering $10.99 of the now $12.99 monthly rate. Magenta users will have Netflix included, but it is the $8.99 "Basic" plan that is limited to one screen at a time and does not include HD. The "Standard" plan allows two people to watch at a time and streams in HD.

Magenta Plus and T-Mobile One Plus will still include Netflix's "Standard" plan. T-Mobile One users who don't want to pay the $2 fee can turn off the "Netflix on Us" feature or switch to the new Magenta plan.

T-Mobile One who want to upgrade from "Basic" to "Standard" or Netflix's $15.99 per month 4K "Premium" plan can still do so, with the user paying the difference ($5 per month). Magenta users can similarly upgrade to "Standard" or "Premium" if they are willing to pay the extra monthly costs ($4 to upgrade to "Standard" and $7 to upgrade to "Premium").

T-Mobile's latest efforts come as regulators debate the merits of its proposed $26 billion merger with Sprint. After new concessions, multiple FCC commissioners, including chairman Ajit Pai, have said they will support the deal. The Department of Justice, however, is still not a fan with reports circulating Wednesday that the DOJ might try and block the deal over concerns that it will harm competition.